Southampton manager Russell Martin has admitted that he has been trying to manage Che Adams’ workload this week in order to get him in peak condition for the playoff game against West Brom on Sunday.

Adams came off at the hour make in Southampton’s 2-1 win over Leeds United at Elland Road and has been carrying a knock.

He has scored 17 times this season for the Saints and the club are desperate to have him fit and ready for the first leg of their playoff semi-final at West Brom on Sunday.

Martin conceded that he and his staff have been careful about making sure that Adams’ training workload has been managed thoroughly this season.

He admitted that the forward will be closely monitored over the next two days to make sure that he is fit and in peak condition to make an impact at the Hawthorns on Sunday.

“More precaution than anything, so we have to manage him through this week a little bit”, Martin said in a press conference.

“And we’ll still manage him through the next couple of days, and then hopefully he’ll be ready to impact us on the pitch on Sunday.”

Southampton are hopeful that the Scot’s goals will power them back into the Premier League in the coming weeks.