Tottenham Hotspur remain keen on Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, while Chelsea are another possible destination for the player.

McKennie is on the books at Italian giants Juventus, but the club are prepared to let him move on for the right price in the new year.

The United States international has been linked with Tottenham in recent months and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they remain keen on him.

Tottenham are expected to try to sign at least two players in the January transfer window and McKennie could be someone they push for.

Chelsea are also suggested to be interested in McKennie, while Borussia Dortmund are admirers.

McKennie played in every game of the United States’ World Cup push in Qatar, picking up one yellow card, in a 1-1 group stage draw with Wales.

The 24-year-old is well known to Tottenham’s deal-maker Fabio Paratici, who also has contacts at Juventus to get a deal done.

McKennie is under contract at Juventus until 2025 and has turned out eleven times in Serie A so far this season.