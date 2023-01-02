Everton have enquired about Almeria star Largie Ramazani, but the Spanish side are currently only willing to sell if his release clause is met.

Ramazani spent much of his youth career in England, first linking up with the academy of Charlton Athletic and then Manchester United.

However, he did not extend his deal with Manchester United and joined Almeria in the summer of 2020, where he helped them get promoted to La Liga last season.

He scored eight goals in 30 matches for Almeria to help them get promoted from the second tier and he has continued to impress in La Liga this term.

He has come to the attention of Everton and they have made an enquiry to Almeria about the winger, according to Spanish daily AS.

However, Ramazani has a release clause of €40m in his contract and the Spanish club are only planning to see him depart if a side meet it.

The 21-year old has played every single La Liga match this season and has scored against the likes of Real Madrid and Sevilla.

Ramazani has played in a variety of positions up front for Almeria and it remains to be seen if Everton pursue his signature this January.