Crystal Palace starlet Malcolm Ebiowei has not yet made any decision on his future, despite being courted by clubs including Blackburn Rovers, Hull City and Swansea City, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 19-year-old could move away from Selhurst Park on a loan deal during this month’s transfer window as Crystal Palace look to provide him with game time.

Ebiowei is a man in demand and a host of Championship sides want to sign him.

Blackburn want Ebiowei at Ewood Park to help their promotion push, but Swansea are also keen, while Hull have struck a confident note on a deal; all have made their pitches to Palace.

QPR are the latest side to ask about Ebiowei and have offered to take him on loan.

Ebiowei has yet to take any decision on his future though and is set to assess his options with Crystal Palace in the coming days.

He is poised to turn out for the Eagles in the FA Cup this coming weekend.

Following the tie, Ebiowei’s future may become clearer and it remains to be seen which Championship side can win the chase to secure him for the second half of the season.