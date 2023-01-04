Shakhtar Donetsk are actively encouraging an auction for Arsenal target Mykhailo Mudryk and will hold formal talks with Chelsea in London later this week, according to the Daily Express.

The 21-year-old winger has emerged as Arsenal’s top target for the winter window and they have already tabled bids for him.

However, there is no agreement between the two clubs and Shakhtar are not prepared to lower their £85m asking price for the attacker.

To make things more difficult for Arsenal, Chelsea are now actively trying to hijack their move for the Ukraine international.

And it has been claimed that Shakhtar are keen to set off an auction for Mudryk in the January transfer window.

They are actively encouraging Chelsea to get involved in the race and spark an auction for the winger.

Talks are scheduled between Chelsea and Shakhtar and formal discussions are expected to take place between the two clubs in London later this week.

Arsenal are still the favourites to land Mudryk with the player also interested in a move to the north London club.

But the Gunners are still reluctant to meet Shakhtar’s financial demands and pay an £85m fee for the player.