Alan Shearer has conceded that it is a tough fight back for Frank Lampard at Goodison Park but insisted that it is going to be hard for any other manager as Everton are a mess behind the scenes.

Everton are now without a win in seven games after they lost 4-1 at home to Brighton on Tuesday night.

The point at Manchester City last weekend provided some hope but Everton were back on the ground as Brighton pummelled them at Goodison Park.

The din around Lampard’s future at Everton has been growing louder and Shearer stressed that the former midfielder will face some uncomfortable questions now.

However, he pointed out that Everton are a mess behind the scenes and remain a tough football club to manage.

The former striker stressed that Lampard will find it hard to turn it around as even the fans have turned against him as they do not enjoy watching the team play defensive football.

However, he insisted that the men behind the scenes at Everton need to take responsibility for the mess the club are in and any other manager would face the same issues on the blue side of Merseyside.

Shearer said on Premier League TV: “A really tough time for Everton and a really tough night for Frank.

“I am sure there will be a lot of questions asked and he will have to come out and give answers to.

“Sometimes it’s not all the manager’s fault. That football club has been a mess for a while now.

“It’s going to be tough but it’s a tough football club.

“Lampard is the eighth permanent manager in nine years as well as a couple of caretaker stints so that tells you it’s a mess of a football club, from top to bottom.

“The other people in that football club need to take responsibility.

“The fans want to play in a certain way, they are not happy sitting back and defending and trying to hit teams on the break.

“It’s a tough way back for Frank but it’s a tough way for anyone going into that football club because it is what it is.

“It’s a mess and it will be until something changes.”

Everton will be in third round FA Cup action on Friday night when they will take on Manchester United at Old Trafford.