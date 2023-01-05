Former Sporting Lisbon vice-president Carlos Barbosa believes the club should use Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Pedro Porro and Marcus Edwards to resolve their financial problems.

Tottenham are interested in getting their hands on Porro, who is their top target for the full-back position in the January transfer window.

Spurs are also said to be considering taking Edwards back to the north London club after he impressed in Sporting Lisbon colours since leaving Tottenham.

However, the Portuguese giants are demanding Tottenham meet the release clauses of both players, which they are reluctant to do.

However, Barbosa believes Sporting Lisbon must consider their tricky financial situation and feels selling either of the two or both players could be beneficial for the club in the long run.

He conceded that it would weaken the team for the time being but would go a long way to solving Sporting Lisbon’s financial problems and put the club back in a position to again invest in the squad.

Barbosa told Portuguese radio station Bola Branca when asked about the prospect of selling Edwards and Porro amidst interest from Spurs: “At this point, the important thing is to recover Sporting financially.

“Even if we have problems with the team for some time, recovering financially is essential so that, one day, the accounts are clean and we can start buying good players again and have an exceptional team.

“At the moment, unfortunately, due to past accounts, we have to sell players.

“I don’t think this sale is bad, despite the fact that in sporting terms we are getting worse.

“But that is the price of getting more money into the club so that we can resolve the very serious financial situation of the club in recent years.”

It remains to be seen whether the north London club manage to find a breakthrough in the pursuit of either Porro or Edwards, and if Sporting Lisbon do change their release clause only stance.