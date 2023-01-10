Manchester City starlet Josh Wilson-Esbrand is all set to join Coventry City on loan, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Wilson-Esbrand has played for both the senior team and the Under-21s this season at Manchester City, after making his debut in the last campaign.

An England youth international, the left-back‘s two appearances for the senior team have come in the Champions League.

Manchester City feel it best though that the youngster go on loan to experience first-team football and that is now close to happening.

Wilson-Esbrand is in line to join Coventry City on loan for the rest of the season, with an agreement soon to be found.

Coventry are currently 14th in the Championship but due to the congested nature of the table are only four points behind sixth-placed Millwall.

The youngster will be hoping that the loan spell yields him a good amount of first-team football so that he comes back a better player to Manchester City.

Wilson-Esbrand has played in six Premier League 2 games for the Under-21s this season and Manchester City have dropped only two points in them.