Manchester City are interested in Racing Genk’s teenage star Bilal El Khannouss, but the Belgian club want to hold on to him for longer.

Khannouss made his debut for the Belgian club only last season but has turned out to be one of their crucial players this term.

The 18-year-old has missed just one match in the league this term and has helped Genk climb to the top of the Juliper Pro League table.

He was taken to the World Cup by Morocco last year and made an appearance in their third-place playoff defeat to Croatia.

Manchester City have started monitoring the teenage Genk star, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

However, Genk want to keep him until the summer of next year and then they aim to make him the most expensive signing out of the Belgian league.

Apart from Manchester City, Italian giants Napoli too are on the trail of the midfielder, while West Ham United have been claimed to have scouted him.

Khannouss has a contract until the summer of 2026 with Genk and it remains to be seen if Manchester City are able to wrestle him out of there and if he is indeed the record signing out of the Belgian league.