Chelsea’s board are now in Poland trying to hijack Arsenal’s swoop for Mykhailo Mudryk, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal have been dogged in their pursuit of Shakhtar Donetsk attacker Mudryk and the player is keen to make the move to the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea however have been lurking and looking at whether it would be possible to take the 22-year-old to Stamford Bridge instead.

It is claimed that Arsenal continue to lead the race for Mudryk and are continuing talks with Shakhtar Donetsk after making a third bid.

Chelsea are now pushing hard though and have their board members in Poland to try to reach a verbal agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Blues want to get a deal in place with Shakhtar Donetsk, which could come close to €100m and then convince Mudryk to agree to a move to Stamford Bridge.

The chase increasingly looks like it will come down to where the winger wants to go.

Chelsea want to put themselves in front of Mudryk as a genuine option by putting an agreement in place with Shakhtar Donetsk.