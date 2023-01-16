Borussia Dortmund have moved into the race for Everton target Anthony Elanga and he may find a move to the Ruhr to be a more attractive prospect, according to talkSPORT.

Elanga has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester United due to the emergence and consistent performances of academy starlet Alejandro Garnacho.

He was an unused substitute in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Manchester City at the weekend and there are now suggestions that could leave the club on loan this month.

Everton are known admirers of the player and are interested in taking him to Goodison Park on a loan deal.

Now though Dortmund have entered the chase for Elanga and it is suggested he may find the Bundesliga giants more attractive.

Dortmund are in the market for a winger and have zeroed in on Elanga.

The winger and his representatives will soon meet the Manchester United hierarchy to discuss his future.

Erik ten Hag is yet to take a call and is likely to bat in favour of keeping him as Manchester United are competing on four fronts.

His short-term future is likely to hinge on whether Manchester United sign another wide man or the prospect of Jadon Sancho returning to form.