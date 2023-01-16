Leeds United are monitoring a young unnamed centre-back in Portugal, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Whites have made the additions of Maximilian Wober and Georginio Rutter this window so far and could bring in more bodies.

Wober can play as both a left-back and a centre-back, while Rutter has added to the striking options.

Leeds remain keen to continue to add to their young options, boosting the Under-21s and fast-tracking promising stars into the first team.

And the Whites are tracking an unnamed teenage centre-back in Portugal this window, but they are not certain a deal will get over-the-line in the current window.

After signing Wober and Rutter, Leeds are relaxed about their transfer business and could still add one or more players to the squad this month.

It remains to be seen if Leeds following the teenage centre-back leads them to pursue his signature.

On the centre-back side of things, things are uncertain with Charlie Cresswell, who has recently been dropped from the team at Millwall and Leeds could take the decision to cut his loan spell short.