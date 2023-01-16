The representatives of Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda were in London on Friday, amid interest from Arsenal and Newcastle United in their client, according to Sky Sports News.

Fresneda could leave the Spanish side this month, even though they would ideally like to keep him, if the right level of bid is made.

The teenager has won plaudits for his performances in La Liga, belying his tender years, and is now a man in demand.

Newcastle are interested in signing Fresneda, with Eddie Howe looking for a right-back, while Arsenal have also joined them in the hunt.

And amid the Premier League interest, Fresneda’s representatives were in London on Friday to hold talks with Premier League sides.

They are keen to study a potential move to England for their client and report back.

Fresneda has played regularly for Real Valladolid in La Liga this term and recently came up against Real Madrid.

Real Valladolid currently sit in 15th place in La Liga, just two points above the drop zone.