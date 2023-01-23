Lille are not interested in selling Everton target Timothy Weah, but his agents are working on taking the USA international to another club.

The 22-year-old joined Lille in the summer of 2019 and established himself at the Ligue 1 side.

Weah was part of the USA World Cup squad in Qatar and helped his country reach the knockout stages of the tournament, scoring a goal in the process.

His performance in the World Cup garnered praise and has sparked interest from several European sides.

Everton, who are struggling with a goalscoring problem this season, are one of the clubs to have shortlisted Weah as a potential option to bolster their attacking department.

Lille are not interested in selling the talented winger in the ongoing window despite strong interest in him.

But, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Weah’s agents are working on taking the player to another club this month.

They want to take advantage of his good performances at the World Cup and move him while the iron is hot.

Weah has a contract with Lille which ends in June 2014 and it remains to be seen whether Everton will be able to lure the winger to Goodison Park before the end of transfer window.