Everton have identified Thomas Frank as the man they want to come in and replace Frank Lampard, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Lampard has been sacked as Everton manager following a poor run of form which has left the Toffees battling for their lives inside the Premier League’s relegation zone.

They are now thinking about who the next manager should be and want Brentford’s Frank.

It is claimed that they are attracted by the football Frank has got Brentford playing along with the fact he is a player-friendly manager.

Brentford though do not want to lose him and Frank is happy at the Bees.

Whether he can be tempted to Goodison Park remains to be seen, but he is Everton’s first choice.

The Merseyside giants have looked at both Sean Dyche and Marcelo Bielsa, however there are concerns that neither may be what they need at present.

Former Everton boss David Moyes has been mooted as a contender, while Wayne Rooney is tipped to be prepared to take the job if the club call for him; he is currently in charge of DC United in the MLS.