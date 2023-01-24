Everton could look to bring in two wingers if Anthony Gordon joins Newcastle United this month, according to the Daily Express.

The Toffees had thought they had the capture of Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal done and dusted, but they have been left reeling after Tottenham Hotspur hijacked the swoop.

Now Newcastle have opened talks with Everton in a bid to find an agreement to take Gordon to St James’ Park.

Everton want to sign a winger now that Danjuma is not joining, but if Gordon does go then they could even target two new wingers.

Rennes wide-man Kamaldeen Sulemana is a key target, with Everton already having held talks with the French club about a potential deal.

Sulemana would, as Danjuma was scheduled to, arrive at Goodison Park on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy.

Everton meanwhile are also continuing their hunt for a new manager to succeed Frank Lampard.

Lampard was sacked on Monday with Everton second from bottom in the Premier League and in real danger of being relegated.