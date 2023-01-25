Ian Holloway has revealed he is proud that Bristol City have kept faith with Nigel Pearson and Bristol Rovers have continued to back Joey Barton.

Managers have regularly lost their jobs this season with Everton recently showing Frank Lampard the door after a series of poor results in the Premier League.

Everton have chopped and changed managers in recent years and Holloway is clear that whoever they turn to next needs to get time.

He revealed that he told Bristol City and Bristol Rovers to stop sacking managers and remain patient, and he is hugely pleased they appear to have taken his advice.

“Whatever they [Everton] do next, they have to stick to it”, Holloway exclusively told Ladbrokes’ Fanzone.

“I live in Bristol and I urged directors at Rovers and City a few years ago to please stop sacking managers.

“I asked for it two years ago, and I’m really proud to see Nigel Pearson and Joey Barton still in jobs.

“You can’t just keep blaming managers, there’s so much more to it.”

Pearson has Bristol City sitting in 17th spot in the Championship table, with the Robins winning just one of their last five league games.

Barton’s Bristol Rovers meanwhile are eleventh in the League One table, having won two of their last five league outings.