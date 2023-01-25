Dijon loan star Bersant Celina is all set to sign for Stoke City, with only the formalities remaining, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Celina joined Turkish club Kasimpasa on loan last summer and he has missed only one match for them in the league.

The Turkish side though have struggled in the league this season, currently sitting only one point above the relegation zone.

Stoke are interested in the Kosovan star and they are set to provide Celina with a way out of the Turkish league this window.

Celina is in line to complete a loan move to Stoke and the formalities are expected to be completed in short order.

To make the switch to Stoke, Celina’s loan to Kasimpasa will be cut short and he will join Alex Neil’s side this window.

Stoke themselves are struggling in the Championship, losing three of their last four matches, and they will be hoping with the signing of Celina, they add more potency to their attack.

Celina has experience in the Championship, from his time with Ipswich Town and Swansea City, with his total appearances in the second tier exceeding the 100 mark.