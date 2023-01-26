Tottenham Hotspur are growing irritated at Sporting Lisbon as the Portuguese club are dragging out talks over Pedro Porro, according to Sky Sports News.

Porro is Tottenham’s priority in the right-back position this winter but their pursuit of him has been drawn out in the current month.

Tottenham have repeatedly held meetings with Sporting Lisbon and tried to come to an understanding with the Portuguese side.

Sporting Lisbon have repeatedly maintained they would not accept a fee less than Porro’s release clause, which stands at €45m.

Tottenham are claimed to be ready to agree to Sporting Lisbon’s demands and pay the release clause of the right-back.

However, the deal is still not close and Tottenham are getting frustrated over Sporting Lisbon drawing out negotiations.

Despite Tottenham willing to meet Porro’s release clause, the Portuguese club are thought to still be reluctant to sell him in the current window.

Porro himself is claimed to be ready to come to Tottenham and it remains to be seen if the end is sweet for Spurs after the frustration.