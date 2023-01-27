Newcastle United could still sign Harrison Ashby before the transfer window closes next week, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Eddie Howe’s side are in the process of wrapping up the capture of winger Anthony Gordon from Everton.

They will pay Everton a lump sum £40m payment for Gordon, rather than staggering the payments over instalments.

Incomings may not stop with Gordon though as Newcastle remain keen on signing Ashby from West Ham United.

The right-back is a player who has been on Newcastle’s radar for some time and they may be able to get a deal for him over the line before the window closes next week.

Ashby has turned out for West Ham in Europe this season, as well as in the Premier League 2 with the Under-21s.

Newcastle feel there is significant potential in the full-back and want him to continue his development on Tyneside.

In total, the 21-year-old has made seven senior team outings for West Ham during his time at the London Stadium.