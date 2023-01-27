Anthony Gordon is due on Tyneside for a medical with Newcastle United within the next 24 hours, according to Sky Sports News.

Gordon has been keen to make the switch to Eddie Howe’s Champions League spot chasers this month and missed three days of training at Everton this week.

Now Newcastle have an agreement in place for Gordon to switch to St James’ Park and he is due to arrive for his medical within the next 24 hours.

The Magpies want to move quickly with the end of the transfer window approaching and are keen to put Gordon through his medical paces.

If he passes and agrees a contract then Everton will be able to bank a fee of £45m.

Newcastle boss Howe is a firm admirer of Gordon and is keen on adding him to his group at St James’ Park.

For Everton, selling Gordon will mean a welcome influx of funds, though the jury is out on how much extra it will give the Toffees to spend this month.

Everton are in the thick of a relegation battle and are looking for fresh faces to add to the squad at Goodison Park.