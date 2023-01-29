Everton defender Joe Anderson is set to make a permanent exit from the club after Sunderland agreed a deal for him, according to The Northern Echo.

Sunderland have been speaking to Everton about potentially bringing Ellis Simms back on loan and during the course of the talks brought up Anderson.

The Championship side have now reached an agreement to land the 21-year-old on a permanent basis, adding to Tony Mowbray’s squad.

The Everton defender is expected to undergo a medical with Sunderland within the next 24 hours to wrap up the move before the transfer window closes.

Anderson came through the youth ranks at Everton and has turned out regularly for the Toffees’ Under-21s.

He has clocked 13 appearances in the Premier League 2 for Everton this season, being booked three times and sent off once.

Anderson wore the captain’s armband for Everton’s Under-21s in the latter rounds of their EFL Trophy push this season, which ended at the hands of Lincoln City.

It is unclear how much Everton will bank from selling the 21-year-old to Sunderland, with the Toffees walking a financial tightrope.