Fulham are in talks with Sheffield United to try to sign Sander Berge, according to Sky Sports News.

Sheffield United are in the midst of a push for promotion to the Premier League, but they could lose key man Berge before the window shuts.

Fulham want the Norway international and are speaking to the Blades about a deal to take him to Craven Cottage.

They would splurge around £20m plus add-ons in order to land Berge before the window slams shut.

Berge has made 19 appearances for Paul Heckingbottom’s men so far this season in the Championship, chipping in with four goals in the process.

He could feature for the Blades later today when they are in FA Cup action away at National League club Wrexham.

Berge is into the final 18 months of his contract at Bramall Lane and Sheffield United may decide now is the moment to cash in.

Fulham are enjoying an impressive season in the Premier League and currently sit in seventh spot in the table.