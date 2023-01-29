Newcastle United have failed with a new bid for Brazilian talent Matheus Franca, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies are determined to make sure they snap up top talents and they have zeroed in on Flamengo’s Franca as someone they want.

Franca is just 18 years old and operates as an attacking midfielder; he is rated highly by Brazilian giants Flamengo.

Newcastle want to capture the Brazilian talent and are working to do so, but they have seen their latest effort to strike a deal rebuffed.

It is claimed the Premier League side offered a package worth €20m to take Franca to St James’ Park, but Flamengo rejected it.

Newcastle remain keen to land the attacker, but are also clear that they will not pay over the odds to do so.

Their latest offer was not far off the release clause for the Brazilian market which Franca has, which is set at the €25m mark.

Franca has made a total of 29 appearances for the senior Flamengo team, finding the back of the net on seven occasions.

He has been capped at youth level by Brazil.