Brighton have overtaken Southampton in the chase for Braga attacker Vitinha by triggering his release clause, it has been claimed in France.

Southampton have been looking to take Vitinha to St Mary’s to bolster Nathan Jones’ attacking options before the end of the transfer window.

However, they appear set to lose out on the Braga man as Brighton have overtaken them in the chase, according to French radio station RMC.

It is claimed that the Seagulls are now in pole position to sign Vitinha after triggering his €30m release clause at Braga.

Vitinha is now close to making the move to Roberto De Zerbi’s men; the Braga man is also wanted by French giants Marseille.

The Portuguese attacker has scored seven times in 17 Portuguese top flight matches so far this season, as well as terrorising defences in Europe.

Vitinha has scored four times in just five Europa League games for Braga this term.

Braga have him locked on a long contract running until the summer of 2027, but the 22-year-old hitman could now be set to swap Portugal for the Premier League.