Newcastle United and West Ham United target Hakim Ziyech is poised to complete a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Ziyech has been unhappy with his lack of game time at Chelsea in recent months and has been heavily tipped for an exit.

Newcastle have been linked with wanting to land Ziyech on loan, while West Ham have also emerged as a potential destination in the dying hours of the window.

Ziyech is set to leave Chelsea, but he will not stay in the Premier League as he is moving to France.

The winger will join PSG on a simple loan deal, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, with the deal close to being completed.

PSG will not have any option to buy Ziyech in the loan agreement, meaning he will be expected back at Chelsea in the summer.

Ziyech will be looking to hit the ground running in the French capital and make an impression.

He will join the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at the Parc des Princes.