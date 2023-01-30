Leeds United are attempting to loan Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma, but the Giallorossi are only prepared to consider a loan if it contains an obligation to buy.

The Whites have just snapped up Weston McKennie from Juventus on loan, with an option to buy, and are now looking to pull off another coup.

They have opened talks with Roma about winger Zaniolo, who wants to leave the club this month.

Leeds are looking at a loan, however according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Roma are clear they would only sign off on it if an obligation to buy is included.

That would effectively mean Leeds would be signing Zaniolo on a permanent, albeit delayed, deal.

Whether Leeds would be willing to agree to Roma’s demands is unclear.

Zaniolo has been linked with a host of clubs over the course of the transfer window, with Bournemouth managing to thrash out an agreement with Roma.

The Italian winger rejected Bournemouth as a destination though.

He has also attracted interest from AC Milan and could yet stay at Roma beyond the closure of the transfer window.