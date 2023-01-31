Stoke City are beating off Premier League competition to sign Axel Tuanzebe from Manchester United, according to the Press Association.

The Potters are moving to strengthen Alex Neil’s defensive options for the rest of the season by snapping up Tuanzebe from Manchester United.

Tuanzebe, who wants to be playing regular first team football, will join Stoke on loan for the rest of the season.

And Tuanzebe had interest from elsewhere, including from a club in the Premier League.

He has picked Stoke though as the right destination and will now seek to make an impact in the Potteries.

Tuanzebe will join a side sitting in 18th place in the Championship table.

Neil’s side have now won back to back games and are next in action away at Luton Town at the weekend.

It remains to be seen if Neil will give Tuanzebe his Stoke debut against Luton in the Championship clash.