Former Premier League star Paul Merson feels that Manchester United have signed Marcel Sabitzer out of panic and is not sure he makes the Red Devils better.

The Red Devils have brought in the 28-year-old on loan from Bayern Munich, who they are looking at as a replacement for injured Christian Eriksen.

Erik ten Hag’s team acted quickly when Eriksen’s injury became apparent and Sabitzer was keen to make the move.

Merson though is not at all convinced with Manchester United’s swoop as he feels that the Austria international is mostly a panic buy for the Premier League giants given that he does not even warrant a starting place in the Bayern Munich team.

“[Marcel Sabitzer] doesn’t get in the Bayern Munich team”, Merson told Sky Sports as the transfer was unfolding.

“I know they’ve got a two cemented in midfield but if he was that good he’d be pushing. Again it goes back to panic. There was no interest in him on January 1st.”

Merson believes that the move smacks of panic and he is not sure whether Sabitzer will make the Manchester United team better.

“It’s panic.

“You’re buying second-rate Bayern Munich players.

“This lad wasn’t on the radar before.

“He doesn’t get in the Bayern team – nowhere near their first team.

“You’ve got to ask ‘is he going to make us better?’ I’m not sure.”

Sabitzer has 625 Bundesliga minutes under his belt this season having been involved in two goals and will be looking to quickly make an impact at Old Trafford.