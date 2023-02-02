Mechelen sporting director Tim Matthys believes that Burnley loanee Enock Agyei has an exceptional quality to break open a match anytime and stressed that the player is excellent in one-on-one situations.

The 18-year-old right winger is a product of Anderlecht academy and has featured regularly for their Under-21 side.

Agyei signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Burnley in the recently closed transfer window and was immediately loaned out to Mechelen for regular first team football.

Matthys is of the view that Agyei is an excellent addition to their squad and admitted that the club had been working to bring the player in for a long time.

The Mechelen’s sporting director stated that the 18-year-old is excellent when facing one-on-one situations and pointed out that Agyei has the quality to break open any match any time.

“I am very happy that we can add Enock to our squad”, Matthys told Mechelen’s official site.

“I know his qualities and it is not just that Burnley absolutely wanted to attract him.

“Enock has an exceptional quality, he can break open a match at any time.

“He is very strong in one-to-one actions and is very explosive.

“A huge weapon to have in your squad.

“For me this was an opportunity we should not miss.”

Agyei will ply his trade under former Burnley midfielder Steven Defour this season and will be hoping to impress Vincent Kompany with his performances with the Belgian outfit.