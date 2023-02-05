Liverpool are opposed to letting goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher leave Anfield on loan in the summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 24-year-old is operating as Alisson’s backup at Liverpool and finding game time hard to come by.

Kelleher wants to clock up more game time to continue his development and one obvious path to doing so would be to leave Liverpool on a loan deal next season.

Liverpool though are unwilling to consider loaning out the goalkeeper, meaning he will have to ask for a permanent exit if he wants to go.

The Reds are also opposed to selling him, but it is suggested they would be fair to him if he wants to go.

With the shot-stopper being classed as a homegrown player in Liverpool’s squad, his departure may mean the Reds would need to target a British replacement.

And any new arrival would also have to be happy with providing cover for undisputed number 1 Alisson.

Kelleher has not played a Premier League game for Liverpool this season and with the Reds out of the EFL Cup and FA Cup may well not taste action again this term.