Stoke City are keeping their interest in Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen alive, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Potters chased the shot-stopper during the recently closed January transfer window, with boss Alex Neil a big fan of his abilities.

As the window slammed shut, Iversen was still on the books at Leicester and he remains at the King Power Stadium.

He could be on the move in the summer though dependent upon whether Leicester bring in another goalkeeper.

And Stoke will be keeping a close eye on the situation of the custodian as they remain interested in him.

The Potters are likely to launch a raid on the King Power Stadium for Iversen if they receive any indication it could meet with success.

Iversen has made four appearances for Leicester this season, conceding four goals.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has turned out in both the EFL Cup and the FA Cup for the Foxes, while he is a regular on the bench in the Premier League.