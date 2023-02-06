Richard Keys believes that Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace could drop into the relegation battle given the poor run of form they are going through at the moment.

The Eagles are currently winless in their last five league matches and have managed to win just one of the last eight.

In spite of that, they are placed 12th on the league table, equal on points with Nottingham Forest and leading relegation battlers Everton by six points.

Keys however believes that Crystal Palace could well be the surprise strugglers when the season draws to a close.

He further took time to highlight the fact that the struggles of Vieira’s team aren’t being talked about given what is happening around them.

He took Leeds United as an example, pointing to the fact that the Whites have won just two of their last 17 league outings.

“There’s always a surprise struggler. For me – it could be Palace”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“They’ve won just one of the last eight – a run which hasn’t really been talked about because there’s a lot going on elsewhere – not least at Leeds, who’ve won only two in 17 – losing ten in that sequence.”

Following a 2-1 loss at the hands of Manchester United on Saturday, Crystal Palace are set to take on Brighton & Hove Albion next weekend.