Former top flight winger Pat Nevin has insisted that Leeds United cannot afford to wait for too long to bring in a new manager and should have had someone lined up even before they sacked Jesse Marsch.

Leeds decided to bring down the axe on Marsch’s reign as manager at Elland Road on Monday.

The Whites are without a win in seven league games and are sitting just above the relegation zone because of a better goal difference.

Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will be in charge of the Leeds side when they visit Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Wednesday.

Leeds are hoping to bring in a new manager soon and Nevin admitted that they needed to have someone lined up even before they sacked Marsch as otherwise, the decision would make no sense.

He insisted that if Leeds decide to wait for two or three games to bring in a new manager it could be too late to salvage their season.

Nevin said on Off the Ball: “It would be strange if they made the decision and don’t have the answer yet.

“If you make a big call like that, you should have the answer ready and sitting there.

“Why do it now and go and search for somebody?

“They should have the answer ready, they should have thought about this going forward and that may well be the case.

“If they leave it for two or three games, it might be too late.”

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will have a new manager in place before Manchester United visit Elland Road next Sunday.