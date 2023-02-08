Tottenham Hotspur retain an interest in Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni ahead of the summer transfer window, with all eyes on whether he signs a new contract at the San Siro, according to football.london.

Bastoni has been a long-term transfer target for Tottenham, with the player himself revealing information about contact that was made on the part of the London-based club last summer.

However, Tottenham never came close to striking a deal in spite of their interest in adding Bastoni to Antonio Conte’s squad.

Tottenham have not given up their interest in Bastoni ahead of the summer window, though much may well depend on the player’s decision to sign a new deal.

Bastoni currently has a deal that runs until the summer of 2024 and in the event he decides against signing a new deal his price could be considered reasonable.

The defender has been an important member of Simone Inzaghi’s side this season, featuring in 17 of the 21 Serie A games Inter have had so far.

He has represented Italy at international level and has made 17 appearances for the Azzurri since his debut in 2020.

Conte’s side managed to make two loan signings over the course of the January window, bringing in Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon and Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal.