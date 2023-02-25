Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors sporting director Ji Sung Park believes that a move either to Celtic or Rangers would be great for the next step in Cho Gue-sung’s career.

The striker was linked with a move to Celtic Park in January, but eventually, the deal did not materialise.

Ange Postecoglou though was not the only club boss interested in Gue-sung, with rivals Rangers also showing interest in signing him, along with sides in the MLS and the Bundesliga.

Park now admits though that they would be open to selling the striker in the summer as he believes that playing in European competitions with the two Scottish giants would be a great experience for the player.

“Celtic participate in European competition which is a great experience for the player and Cho would get an opportunity to express himself by playing in the Scottish league”, Park told Football Scotland.

“It would be perfect for him to improve in the future and he could stay at Celtic or Rangers which would be totally fine, or he could move on to a bigger league.

“Celtic or Rangers would be great for him to be his next step in his career.”

Park took time to reveal that there is a feeling that Gue-sung will be ready when the transfer window opens at the end of the season and the Korean club would be happy to sell.

“In the winter there were a few clubs interested but we didn’t make a deal, but this summer I am happy to sell him and I think he’ll be ready for his next step.

“First he needs to do well in our league and keep up his level, then prove it himself and I’m sure he can go to Europe in the summer.”

Gue-sung was part of the South Korea team that took part in the World Cup in Qatar, scoring two goals in four matches.