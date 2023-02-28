Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has revealed that his side will not change the way they approach the game despite having Premier League outfit Manchester City as their opponents tonight.

Pearson’s side are undefeated in the last 12 games and the Robins are in the FA Cup fifth round, where they will take on Manchester City tonight.

Bristol City have never managed to beat Manchester City in their history and Pearson’s boys have a tough task on their hands to create an upset at Ashton Gate.

Pearson admits that Bristol City have been a counter-attacking side the whole season and warned his team that they have to be clinical against Manchester City as they will not have many opportunities.

However, Pearson emphasised that the Robins will not change their approach to the game despite the Sky Blues being their opponents tonight and stressed the importance of a team effort.

“We’ve been a counter-attacking side this season and we’ll need to convert chances that come our way”, Pearson was quoted as saying by Bristol Live.

“We probably won’t create as many chances as we usually would do but when chances come our way we need to be clinical.

“I certainly don’t want to stop our players from being themselves but what is important is that when we do something, we’re all doing it.

“Our preparation and the way we approach the game will be the same as any.

“I don’t see any reason to think differently.”

The last time both sides met at Ashton Gate in 2018, the match ended 3-2 in favour of Manchester City with the help of Kevin De Bruyne’s injury-time strike.