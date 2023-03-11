Fixture: Everton vs Brentford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton manager Sean Dyche has selected his starting side and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Brentford at Goodison Park.

The Toffees remain deep in trouble in the Premier League, but there has been renewed optimism of survival sparked since Dyche took over.

Everton got a point in the reverse fixture in London and though they will want all three today, Brentford have not lost in the league since October.

Dyche remains without striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, though he is back on the grass in training.

Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back Dyche picks Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski and Ben Godfrey.

Midfield sees Everton go with Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Alex Iwobi and Dwight McNeil support Demarai Gray.

Dyche can influence the game from the bench with his changes and his options today include Ellis Simms and Neal Maupay.

Everton Team vs Brentford

Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Gueye, Doucoure, Onana, Iwobi, McNeil, Gray

Substitutes: Begovic, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko, Maupay, Davies, Coady, Garner, Simms