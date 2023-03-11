Southampton’s predicament in the Premier League further hastened Jimmy-Jay Morgan’s decision to move to Chelsea, according to The Athletic.

The attacker spent six years in Southampton’s academy and was considered the crown jewel of their youth development.

He had a pre-contract agreed with Southampton and was expected to sign fresh terms to extend his stay at the club.

But he decided against signing a new deal and joined Chelsea on a three-and-a-half-year deal in the winter window.

Chelsea managed to convince Morgan that his future lies in west London rather than at relegation-threatened Southampton.

And Southampton’s predicament in the Premier League played a key role in his decision to move to Chelsea.

There was a chance of Morgan playing first-team football next season if Southampton get relegated.

However, the midfielder would rather work on his game with the coaches at Chelsea than play in the second tier of English football.

Morgan wants to play at the highest level and believes Chelsea will provide a better platform for his talent.