Serie A giants Napoli are preparing to offer a big pay rise to Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur linked Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the summer.

Kvaratskhelia has been a revelation for Napoli since joining the club last summer and is having a season to remember in Italy.

The Georgian has scored 13 goals and laid on 15 assists in all competitions this season, and netted an astonishing goal in Napoli’s 2-0 win over Atalanta over the weekend.

Big clubs are already looking at him, with Newcastle and Tottenham believed to be considering taking him to England in the summer.

According to Italian daily La Repubblica, the Serie A giants are aware of the hype the winger is attracting and are prepared to act to keep him at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

He has a contract until 2027 with Napoli, but the club are prepared to offer him a bumper pay rise.

It has been claimed that Napoli want to reward him for his performances with a new and improved contract.

They are also looking to end the talk over his future in the summer through a wage increase, putting suitors off trying to swoop for Kvaratskhelia.