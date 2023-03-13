Bristol Rovers star John Marquis admits he has full respect for upcoming opponents Wycombe Wanderers, but is clear that his side have nothing to worry about.

After a dismal recent run, Bristol Rovers have steadied the ship by winning two of their last three games and drawing one, against promotion hopefuls Barnsley.

Wycombe, on the other hand, have lost two of their last four games, and Bristol Rovers are set to meet them this week.

Marquis does not expect Wycombe to stray from the blueprint of how they play, even though they have a new manager, Matt Bloomfield, who was appointed only last month.

The Bristol Rovers star revealed that his team will thoroughly look at Wycombe in the run-up to the game but he has confidence in his team’s abilities and stressed that they have nothing to fret over.

Speaking via Bristol Rovers’ official media, Marquis said: “Wycombe have been very good in this league, they have obviously moved up and have come back down but their style has not really changed much.

“They have got a new manager, who is someone that has been at the club for a long time as well, Matt Bloomfield, so I can’t imagine his ideas being too dissimilar to what Gareth Ainsworth had.

“But we’ll look at them, the coming Monday we’ll look at them and see how we are going to approach the game but we’ve got nothing to worry about.

“Our most important game of the season is the next one, which is Tuesday night.

“We have got eleven games left and we want to finish the season really strong and we’ve gained a bit of momentum, we want to keep hold of it.”

Bristol Rovers lost the reverse fixture near the end of last year and they will be looking for revenge this time around against promotion hopefuls Wycombe.