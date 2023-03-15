Leeds United linked Tajon Buchanan is a priority target for Serie A giants Inter for the summer transfer window.

The Canadian winger, who is currently playing his trade in Belgium with Club Brugge, has been heavily linked with a move away in the summer.

Buchanan is believed to be on the radar of Leeds director of football Victor Orta and the Spaniard is suggested to be keen to take him to Elland Road.

But the Canadian is likely to have more offers on his table, with serious interest from Inter as well.

According to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, the Serie A giants have identified him as a priority target for the summer transfer window.

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has already met an agency who are set to act as an intermediary in the potential transfer.

Their interest in the player is not linked to the future of Denzel Dumfries, who has suitors in the Premier League.

Inter believe regardless of the Dutchman’s future, signing Buchanan would be smart business for a fee of around €10m to €12m.

Leeds’ interest in the Canadian is likely to depend on whether they can survive in the Premier League this season.