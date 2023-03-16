Borussia Dortmund have identified a minimum asking price for Liverpool target Jude Bellingham, with Manchester United now also in the race to sign him, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Bellingham is expected to be the most sought-after talent in the summer with Europe’s biggest clubs chasing his signature.

Liverpool and Real Madrid have been tussling over him for several months and Chelsea have not ruled out making a bid for him.

And it has been claimed that Manchester United have also joined the race by registering an interest in signing him.

Dortmund want to keep him for at least one more season but are aware that they are likely to lose him.

And BVB want a minimum fee of £110m before agreeing to sell the player in the next transfer window.

Such a figure would not only make Bellingham the most expensive British player but also it would be the biggest outlay in terms of transfer fee by a Premier League club.

There are expected to be more developments in the saga with Bellingham expected to decide on his preferred destination in the next few weeks.

Real Madrid recently met his camp but the midfielder has been having such talks with other suitors as well.