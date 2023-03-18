Portsmouth boss John Mousinho believes that Bristol Rovers, his side’s opponents on Saturday, have got real attacking options and can pose a physical threat, while they are sure to be backed by a big crowd.

After beating Joey Barton’s side 3-1 at Fratton Park earlier in the season, Pompey will look to complete a double when they take on the Pirates at the Memorial Stadium.

However, the Portsmouth manager is not taking the game lightly, insisting that it will be a stern test given Bristol Rovers’ form this season.

There was particular praise in Mousinho’s words for Bristol Rovers’ forward line, which he feels can prove to be a real attacking and physical threat.

Mousinho also stressed that Bristol Rovers regularly sell out their home games and as such will have a big backing.

“Bristol Rovers are a very good side. They have had an excellent season having come up last year”, Mousinho told BBC Radio Solent.

“They have used a lot of that momentum, especially at home where they sell out and they are a really tough side to play against.

“They have got some really excellent players in the side, they have some good attacking options.

“They have got Scott Sinclair playing right wing-back.

“They have got John Marquis, who the fans know really well. [Josh] Coburn, [Aaron] Collins, [Ryan] Loft up top.

“So, they have got real attacking options, real attacking threat. They play attractive football. They do try and get the ball down and play.

“They also have the ability to go longer and with the physicality, they have with the few of the names that I mentioned there.”

Portsmouth have suffered defeat on three of their last six visits to Bristol Rovers and last won there in 2018.