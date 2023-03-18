Chelsea are keen on Southampton star Romeo Lavia and held a meeting earlier in the week with the player’s entourage, it has been claimed in France.

Lavia went to Southampton last summer and has since been linked with a possible exit from St Mary’s.

The young midfielder has played 19 times in the league for Southampton this season, while battling injury that kept him out for nearly two months, and has been a bright spark for the Saints.

However, Southampton themselves have endured a dismal season and it is suggested that should they get relegated, it is likely Lavia will not accompany them to the Championship

Chelsea are ready in wait and have accelerated efforts to sign the midfielder in the summer, after failing last year.

For that purpose, Chelsea met with Lavia’s camp in Belgium this week, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Lavia has also been linked with Arsenal but Chelsea are now pushing to ensure they sign the Belgian in the summer transfer window.

Losing Lavia would be a blow for Southampton, but it may be one they are unable to resist if they are relegated to the Championship.