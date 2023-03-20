Tottenham Hotspur want £100m in one up-front payment if they are to sell Manchester United target Harry Kane in the summer, according to The Times.

Kane will have 12 months left on his contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move away from Tottenham.

Manchester United are pushing to sign a top-class centre-forward in the summer and Kane is one of their top targets.

The Premier League giants are also wary of getting into protracted negotiations with Spurs for Kane but Tottenham have a price in mind if they are to sell the striker.

It has been claimed that the north London club want a straightforward £100m in one payment if they are to move Kane on in the summer.

Tottenham are aware that Manchester United would not want to drag the negotiations out due to their need for a striker.

They do not want to sell Kane to a domestic rival but have certain conditions if that is to happen in the summer.

The north London club are also hoping to convince the forward to sign a new contract if he is to stay.

Kane is considering his options and has not ruled out penning a new deal with Tottenham and committing his future to the club.