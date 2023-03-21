Leeds United are set to cut short attacking midfielder Mateusz Bogusz’s loan stint at Ibiza and move him to Los Angeles FC (LAFC) on a permanent deal.

The Pole has been on loan at Ibiza since 2021 and has featured regularly for the second-tier Spanish side as he kicks on with his development.

But Leeds are now looking for a permanent solution for the player and he has received concrete interest from the MLS.

LAFC are in talks with Leeds to sign Bogusz on a permanent deal and the negotiations are now at an advanced stage.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Leeds will end his loan stint at Ibiza and immediately move him to LAFC.

A deal is in place between the two clubs and the Pole will join the MLS outfit on a permanent deal.

Ibiza are prepared to do the deal and receive hefty compensation for the loan deal getting terminated.

Leeds are also set to bag a transfer fee with Bogusz now set to resume his career in the United States.