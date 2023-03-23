Sheffield Wednesday star Marvin Johnson believes that at the end of the season, his side will hopefully look back on the 4-2 defeat against Barnsley as a turning point that helped them kick on.

On a day when fellow automatic promotion contenders Plymouth Argyle beat Accrington Stanley 2-0, the Owls were humbled 4-2 by the Tykes at Oakwell.

Johnson, who provided the assist for Lee Gregory’s second goal, is not being cynical about the defeat and believes that, come the end of the season he and his team-mates might look back on the defeat as one of the turning points.

He also took time to reveal that the Barnsley loss has put fire inside each and every Sheffield Wednesday player and now real desire will kick in to hit the ground running when they play their next matches.

“What we need to do now is put the result behind [us] and start another run”, Johnson told his club’s official website.

“At the end of the season, we might look back on this defeat as a turning point for us to really kick on.

“This puts fire in everybody now and when the next game comes around we want to hit the ground running.

“We try and win every single game, our aim is to win the league and we are still focused on that.

“We still have games in hand on other teams so that will help and I am sure we can get back to winning ways.”

The defeat pushed Sheffield Wednesday down to second spot in the League One table, two points behind Plymouth Argyle.