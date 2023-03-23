Portsmouth CEO Andrew Cullen has revealed that Ronan Curtis’ injury at an inopportune moment is devastating and the club will hold proper discussions about a new contract once he gets through the first stage of his recovery.

The 26-year-old underwent an operation on his injured left knee on Wednesday and is set to be sidelined until at least December.

That has put a serious question mark over Curtis’ future at the club, with his current contract at Fratton Park running until the end of the season.

The club CEO though is not too worried about the situation overall as he feels that the first priority for the club is the well-being of the player.

He further took time to reveal that Portsmouth will sit down with the Curtis and hold proper discussions about a contract extension once the first stage of his rehabilitation is complete.

“It’s a desperate situation as Ronan was really coming into form and really enjoying his football with John [Mousinho]”, Cullen said in an interview with The News.

“So to get that injury which, at the time seemed relatively innocuous to both Ronan and everybody else, is devastating and our heart goes out to him.

“When we get through this first stage of his rehab, then we’ll have proper discussions about his contract.

“The most important thing at the moment is to get through the operation – and we will support him 100 per cent throughout the period of his rehabilitation to get him back to the form he was in, regardless of any contractual situation.”

Curtis has 25 League One appearances under his belt so far this season having made three goal contributions.