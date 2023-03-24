The father of Everton and Leicester City tracked Lewis Ferguson has claimed that the midfielder is prepared to take on any fresh challenge.

The Scot left Aberdeen to move to Italy last summer when he joined Bologna and he has made a big impression in his first season in Serie A.

He has scored four times in the league this season, including against Salernitana just before the international break.

The Scotland international is being tracked by some of the big names of Italian football but a move to the Premier League is also being mooted where Everton and Leicester are keeping tabs on him.

There are suggestions that he could be on the move again next summer after just one season at Bologna and Derek Ferguson, his father, insisted that Lewis is mentally prepared for any fresh challenge.

Derek told Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport: “In my opinion, he is ready for any challenge presented to him.

“He has a strong mentality and a great attitude.”

Lewis is the nephew of legendary former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson, who played 45 times for Scotland.